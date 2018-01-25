#MeToo founder Tarana Burke headlines event at Stony Brook U.
More than 600 people have expressed interest in the forum on Sunday, which will bring students together with business and government leaders.
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, will headline an event Sunday at Stony Brook University aiming to get Long Island business, government and student leaders to implement reforms to prevent and handle sexual misconduct in their workplaces and institutions.
Called “#MeToo . . . #LIToo,” the event includes separate panels and workshops for students and businesses. It is sponsored...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED