#MeToo founder Tarana Burke headlines event at Stony Brook U.

More than 600 people have expressed interest in the forum on Sunday, which will bring students together with business and government leaders.

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, comes

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, comes to Suffolk County on Sunday at 2. Oct. 27, 2017.

By Candice Ferrette
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, will headline an event Sunday at Stony Brook University aiming to get Long Island business, government and student leaders to implement reforms to prevent and handle sexual misconduct in their workplaces and institutions.

Called “#MeToo . . . #LIToo,” the event includes separate panels and workshops for students and businesses. It is sponsored...

Candice Ferrette writes about public and private colleges and universities, focusing on the rapid changes in higher education at the national, state and local levels.

