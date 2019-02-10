TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Morning
23° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

3 dead, 2 injured after driver flees cops, crashes in Middle Island, police say

A Bellport teen was driving a car that was reported stolen when he crashed into another car, Suffolk County police said.

The scene of the crash at Middle Country

The scene of the crash at Middle Country Road and Birchwood Park Drive in Middle Island late Saturday. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Three people died and two were taken to hospitals after a driver in a stolen car fled police and crashed in Middle Island on Saturday night, police said.

Suffolk County police attempted to pull over Nahriek Belford, 17, of Bellport, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue, after an officer spotted him driving recklessly and failing to stop at a stop sign on Main Street in Yaphank at about 11:45 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday.

The car was reported stolen on Feb. 7 from Montauk Highway in East Patchogue, police said. 

Belford fled and a police cruiser pursued him as an officer radioed for backup, police said. While driving west on Middle Country Road, Belford struck a 2009 Honda CRV that was turning left onto Birchwood Park Drive.

The Honda's 74-year-old driver and his 71-year-old wife were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan also died.

The victims' identities are being held pending notification of their families, police said.

Belford and another passenger in the Nissan were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Belford was charged with reckless endangerment, although police said more charges are expected. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Middle Country Road, also known as State Route 25, was closed in both directions in the area for hours after the crash. It was listed as closed as of 8:30 a.m. on the state Department of Transportation website.

Suffolk County Major Case detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Antoinette Friend steps up to help family struck by illnesses
Lexi Shaw, a Massapequa teen who was diagnosed LI teen with cancer gets 'fairy godfather' makeover
Noah Bakhash 7, of Brooklyn, volleys Saturday at For kids, many happy returns at the NY Tennis Expo
NYPD detectives with Chanel Lewis, after his 2017 Officials: Vetrano murder suspect in LI jail fight
Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman, is shown in Elan Carr picked as envoy to combat anti-Semitism
The intersection of Park Avenue and Livingston Avenue Officials consider lower speed limit, traffic study OK'd