Three people died and two were taken to hospitals after a driver in a stolen car fled police and crashed in Middle Island on Saturday night, police said.

Suffolk County police attempted to pull over Nahriek Belford, 17, of Bellport, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue, after an officer spotted him driving recklessly and failing to stop at a stop sign on Main Street in Yaphank at about 11:45 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday.

The car was reported stolen on Feb. 7 from Montauk Highway in East Patchogue, police said.

Belford fled and a police cruiser pursued him as an officer radioed for backup, police said. While driving west on Middle Country Road, Belford struck a 2009 Honda CRV that was turning left onto Birchwood Park Drive.

The Honda's 74-year-old driver and his 71-year-old wife were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan also died.

The victims' identities are being held pending notification of their families, police said.

Belford and another passenger in the Nissan were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Belford was charged with reckless endangerment, although police said more charges are expected. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Middle Country Road, also known as State Route 25, was closed in both directions in the area for hours after the crash. It was listed as closed as of 8:30 a.m. on the state Department of Transportation website.

Suffolk County Major Case detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.