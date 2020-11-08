A recently launched socioeconomic status survey for Black and brown millennials aims to rebuild policies and programs to bring equity within Babylon Town, organizers said.

The Babylon Industrial Development Agency collaborated with a Babylon nonprofit group to produce the survey.

Dan Lloyd, who runs the project and is president of Minority Millennials, Inc., said conducting the "Index of Minority Millennials" survey would help identify disparities among those who own their small business or work in a particular industry.

Survey organizers want to better understand the socioeconomic needs "of Black and brown millennials so that we’re more prepared moving forward, and so we can utilize our resources that the IDA does have to better help and service that community and demographic," said Lloyd, who works as a special projects manager within the IDA, an organization that awards tax incentives to businesses.

The anonymous survey, available in English, launched last month online at research.net/r/minoritymillennials. It takes 5 minutes to complete and consists of 33 questions, collecting data on demographics, employment, housing, education and transportation. Participants in the survey, which is for ages 24 to 39, will not be limited to those residing or working in Babylon Town as a ZIP code question pinpoints a participant’s neighborhood. The survey will be distributed through social media, email and organizations affiliated with the IDA, and the results are expected to be released early next year.

Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy and an economic consultant working on the survey, said he wanted to get another community's perspective because he previously conducted a similar survey in which most respondents were white millennials.

"[This] gives you the information to do public policy analysis as well as public policy formation, which is the ultimate goal of the Town of Babylon and the Babylon IDA and the responses will also help other IDAs and other government entities in the region," Cantor said.

A flash report in May from the Small Business Administration's Office of the Inspector General on the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program said that because the SBA didn’t give guidance to lenders about prioritizing borrowers in underserved and rural areas, they didn’t get loans as intended. These included rural, minority-and-women owned businesses.

In September, the IDA and Babylon Town created the Economic Inclusion Initiative to provide financial and technical resources to support minority and women entrepreneurs who live or have their business in the town.

Madeline Quintyne-McConney, commissioner of the department of human services for Babylon Town, said she connected Cantor to Lloyd and the IDA because she believed the results of the survey would help bring minority owned and other businesses to the town.

Lloyd said the coronavirus pandemic had shown that Black and brown businesses were not able to take advantage of PPP services for various reasons, including not having their business properly structured. He believes the survey results could benefit beyond the IDA, specifically county legislators, to help them understand the difference between the traditional white and Black and brown millennials regarding employment, he said.