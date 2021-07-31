Man driving vintage car killed in Miller Place crash

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash that killed a man driving a vintage car in Miller Place on Saturday morning.

Raoul Rasch was driving a 1934 Ford east on Route 25A, near Panther Path, when the car crossed into an opposing lane and struck a westbound 2004 Ford pickup truck at 11:34 a.m., police said in a news release.

Rasch, 79, of Rocky Point, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Jose Herrera, 54, of Centereach, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety checks. Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.