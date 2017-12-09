TODAY'S PAPER
Miller Place student under investigation for list targeting classmates

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Miller Place High School student accused of making a list targeting other students has been suspended and is under investigation, officials said.

Suffolk police said the list was created Tuesday. Several students told the school’s own investigators that “the student in question may commit an act of violence at the High School,” the district said in a letter sent Thursday to parents.

All of the parents of the students named in the list have been contacted, according to the district.

“At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the student,” Suffolk police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.

The district said state law bars it from “publicly releasing any identifying information about the student in question, or any of the names on that student’s list.”

The district said its actions were part of its safety procedures, adding it was fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

