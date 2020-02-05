Miller Place Yaphank Road in Middle Island closed for damaged pole, police say
The northbound side of Miller Place Yaphank Road in Middle Island remains closed Wednesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a one-vehicle accident, Suffolk County police said.
The crash was reported in a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday and fire officials said firefighters from Middle Island responded. Photos from the scene showed the vehicle, a blue Nissan Rogue, overturned with firefighters having to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the vehicle.
Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Police said the crash briefly closed the road between Rocky Point and Whiskey roads and said that as of 6:30 a.m., the northbound side of the road remained closed for pole replacement by PSEG crews.
It was not immediately clear when the northbound roadway will be reopened.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.