A utility pole was knocked down in a crash on Miller Place Yaphank Road in Middle Island late Tuesday night. Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

The northbound side of Miller Place Yaphank Road in Middle Island remains closed Wednesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a one-vehicle accident, Suffolk County police said.

The crash was reported in a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday and fire officials said firefighters from Middle Island responded. Photos from the scene showed the vehicle, a blue Nissan Rogue, overturned with firefighters having to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the vehicle.

Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said the crash briefly closed the road between Rocky Point and Whiskey roads and said that as of 6:30 a.m., the northbound side of the road remained closed for pole replacement by PSEG crews.

It was not immediately clear when the northbound roadway will be reopened.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

