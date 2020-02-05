The northbound side of Miller Place Yaphank Road in Middle Island remains closed Wednesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a one-vehicle accident, Suffolk County police said.

The crash was reported in a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday and fire officials said firefighters from Middle Island responded. Photos from the scene showed the vehicle, a blue Nissan Rogue, overturned with firefighters having to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the vehicle.

Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said the crash briefly closed the road between Rocky Point and Whiskey roads and said that as of 6:30 a.m., the northbound side of the road remained closed for pole replacement by PSEG crews.

It was not immediately clear when the northbound roadway will be reopened.