Police: Multiple injuries in early morning Mineola crash

A portion of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola is closed as Nassau police investigate an early Sunday crash that sent multiple people to local hospitals, officials said.

The crash near Willis Avenue was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to Nassau Police. At least two cars were involved with one crashing into a building and both catching on fire, police said.

Jericho Turnpike is closed in both directions between Sagamore Avenue and Willis Avenue as police investigate the scene. Willis Avenue is also closed at Jericho Turnpike in both directions, police said.