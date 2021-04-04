TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Multiple injuries in early morning Mineola crash

Investigators at the scene of a crash on

Investigators at the scene of a crash on Jericho Turnpike in Mineola on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese
A portion of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola is closed as Nassau police investigate an early Sunday crash that sent multiple people to local hospitals, officials said.

The crash near Willis Avenue was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to Nassau Police. At least two cars were involved with one crashing into a building and both catching on fire, police said.

Jericho Turnpike is closed in both directions between Sagamore Avenue and Willis Avenue as police investigate the scene. Willis Avenue is also closed at Jericho Turnpike in both directions, police said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

