TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police search for Bay Shore man missing since late October

Suffolk police are looking for Gontran Jacques, 27,

Suffolk police are looking for Gontran Jacques, 27, of Bay Shore who has been missing since late October when he told family members he landed from a flight at Kennedy Airport and was planning to take an Uber home. Credit: SCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Suffolk police are looking for a Bay Shore man who they say has been missing since three weeks ago when he told family members he landed from a flight at Kennedy Airport and was planning to take an Uber home.

Gontran Jacques, 27, called his family around noon on Oct. 28 saying his flight from Miami had landed and that he would take an Uber to his home on Second Avenue, according to detectives from the Third Squad.

Jacques never arrived and his family reported him missing on Oct. 30, authorities said.

Jacques is described as Haitian, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Jacques’ location to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Reese Coughlin, 13, of Hauppaugeon the Sky Rider New indoor adventure park opens on LI
Martin Menor, of Coram, keeps dry with his Forecast: Minor coastal flooding today, high near 45
Uniondale civic leaders Pearl Jacobs, left, and Heidi Uniondale's 'main street' getting a face-lift
A worker holds LIRR tickets aboard a Babylon-bound LIRR wants to prohibit cash transactions on trains
Amityville Village officials have reached contract agreements with Amityville OKs contracts with union workers
This Hampton Bays cottage is on the market Hamptons home lists for $390,000
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search