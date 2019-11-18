Police search for Bay Shore man missing since late October

Suffolk police are looking for a Bay Shore man who they say has been missing since three weeks ago when he told family members he landed from a flight at Kennedy Airport and was planning to take an Uber home.

Gontran Jacques, 27, called his family around noon on Oct. 28 saying his flight from Miami had landed and that he would take an Uber to his home on Second Avenue, according to detectives from the Third Squad.

Jacques never arrived and his family reported him missing on Oct. 30, authorities said.

Jacques is described as Haitian, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Jacques’ location to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.