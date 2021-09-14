Florida police say they want to speak to the boyfriend of a 22-year-old former Blue Point woman who went missing last month, but so far he has not cooperated.

"He's not willing to talk to us. I don't find that very cooperative," said North Port, Fla. police spokesman Josh Taylor.

Taylor said police are processing the van seized over the weekend from Laundrie's Florida home. The couple was traveling out west in it when she disappeared last month.

"We are more than happy to speak with him. I think it would be very helpful for our investigation," said Taylor.

"Of course, he has a Fifth Amendment right not to speak with us. But we believe that it would be very helpful to understand how we got to this point, the last time he saw her, the last interaction, anything that could be helpful for us to piece this together," he said.

Taylor said police had gone to Laundrie's house at the request of Suffolk police, the lead agency on the case.

"The vehicle was located there. We knocked on the door. His parents answered the door. And we asked to speak with him, and we were provided a phone number to their attorney. They closed the door. And that was that," Taylor said.

Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, of East Islip, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday.

Taylor said police are trying to put together a timeline of what took place before Petito stopped communicating with her parents.

"Hopefully that leads us to either, A: finding her happy and healthy, or if we have to, unfortunately begin a death investigation. You know, that'll then become the responsibility of wherever that potential crime took place," he said.

Suffolk police and other law enforcement agencies, are searching for Petito after she went missing during a cross-country road trip last month. She was last known to be in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Monday, her parents pleaded with the public for information to help find her.

She was reported missing by her mother, Nichole Schmidt, of Blue Point, around 6:55 p.m. Saturday to the Suffolk County Police Department.

"She's not in touch with us, and she could be alone somewhere, stranded somewhere in the wilderness, and she needs help," Schmidt said in a news conference Monday.

Her parents, who live separately and are since married to others, said they could not comment further on the boyfriend due to the ongoing investigation.

But Schmidt identified him as Brian Laundrie.

Schmidt said she FaceTimed with her daughter around Aug. 23 or 24. She received texts sent from her daughter's phone until Aug. 30, but said wasn’t sure her daughter was sending them.

Before her disappearance, Gabrielle Petito had been on the road for months, her parents said.

She arrived in New York June 17, attended her brother’s high school graduation and left July 2 for the cross-country camping trip, her mother said. Her planned destination was Portland, Oregon, to visit a family friend around Halloween.

The latest post on what appeared to be her Instagram account was a photo of her posted on Aug. 25.

The Instagram account links to an 8-minute video on a YouTube channel featuring a woman identified as Petito and a man traveling in a converted van. The video was posted on Aug. 19 and shows scenes of Petito in parks, deserts and other settings.

"I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her," Schmidt said. "She's out there somewhere. … We won't stop until we find her."

Police said Petito, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, has several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."

Detectives ask anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

With Joan Gralla