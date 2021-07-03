Rescuers are searching for a man who was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard while fishing with his son from his boat near Northport Bay in Huntington on Saturday morning, according to the government.

The son, who is a teenager, alerted his mother, who then called 911, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer John Hightower said by telephone.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau in a statement said the son was unharmed.

The Coast Guard and marine bureau said they were informed of the missing boater, who is in his early 50s and was wearing dark clothes, at around 9:30 a.m.

In a news release, the Suffolk police said he is Christopher Calma, 50. The release said the son was unhurt.

Searchers include the Coast Guard's 45-foot response boat and a Jayhawk helicopter out of its Cape Cod base, Northport police and firefighters, the Huntington Harbormaster, Nassau County police and Suffolk divers, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone who can help searchers should call the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4421.

With Matthew Chayes