Coast Guard crews searched the Long Island Sound on Monday night for two people believed to have been aboard a sailboat before it came ashore empty Monday on Truman Beach near Greenport, officials said.

Coast Guard officials were notified about 6:30 p.m. Sunday by Groton, Connecticut Police that the pair were missing.

“The Coast Guard will continue to search for these individuals in the water,” said Cmdr. Andrew Ely, chief of response for Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, in a statement. “Mariners are encouraged to remain vigilant and keep a sharp lookout while in the area.”

The missing people were identified as Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia McKenna, 20, who were last seen via social media at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The location where the pair were last seen, according to reports, was off the coast of Avery Point in Groton, Connecticut.

Officials said Mugford was wearing a blue tank top and shorts. Hometowns for McKenna and Mugford were not provided.

The 14-foot white-and-blue sailboat believed to be the vessel the missing pair had used turned up Monday near Greenport, officials said. The sailboat had no mast.

Rescue crews have used various air and sea vessels in the search. Teams involved in the search are from the Connecticut state police dive team, the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Groton police, Norwich police, the Mystic Fire Department, New York Parks Fisher Island, South East Marine Patrol, Stonington Harbormaster and Tow Boat U.S.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coast Guard officials urged anyone with information about to contact the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center at 203-468-4401 or on the radio at VHF-FM marine radio channel-16.