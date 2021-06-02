The search continued Wednesday morning for two canoeists from Huntington Station who did not return from the Long Island Sound the night before, Suffolk police said.

The men, both wearing blue life jackets, set out in a green canoe — possibly powered with a small motor — from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga sometime around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

They were reported missing by a relative at around 9:22 p.m., the police said.

The men had gone out to fish, police said.

"Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section and patrol officers, along with the Huntington Harbor Master, local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard are actively searching for the men," the police said.