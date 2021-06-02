TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Search continues for fishermen who went missing in Long Island Sound

Print

The search continued Wednesday morning for two canoeists from Huntington Station who did not return from the Long Island Sound the night before, Suffolk police said.

The men, both wearing blue life jackets, set out in a green canoe — possibly powered with a small motor — from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga sometime around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

They were reported missing by a relative at around 9:22 p.m., the police said.

The men had gone out to fish, police said.

"Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section and patrol officers, along with the Huntington Harbor Master, local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard are actively searching for the men," the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Intern Keriann Tenney, 23, of Oakdale, shows clams
Students spending summer in hatchery to restore shellfish
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday criticized bail
Shea: Bail reforms have NYPD 'chasing our tail'
Fernando Ramirez Jr. arriving in court in a
Driver gets maximum sentence for DWI crash that killed father of 4
Lawrence Grammer leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in
Defendant takes stand at his murder trial in Nassau
Ana Quintanilla, a nursing student at Molloy College,
State: COVID-19 levels stay low in Memorial Day test results
Varun Datt is seen in police custody in
Police: Uncle saves toddler as car careens onto Syosset sidewalk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?