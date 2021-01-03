The body of an 18-year-old kayaker from Riverhead was found Saturday night near his capsized watercraft off Hampton Bays after he'd gone missing in the afternoon, police said.

For close to four hours, rescuers had searched nearby waters and beaches for the victim, Raistlin Ruther, Riverhead police said in a news release. Ruther had launched at 8 a.m. from West Street in South Jamesport, police said.

"The size and scope of the search quickly increased as daylight diminished and weather conditions worsened," the release said.

About 7:40 p.m., the capsized kayak, believed to belong to Ruther, was found off the shore of Meschutt County Beach in Hampton Bays. Ruther's body was found about an later.

"Mr. Raistlin was recovered from the water, brought to shore in Hampton Bays and turned over to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office," according to the release.

Nationwide, there were 86 deaths of kayakers in 2019, most of which involved capsizing, according to a report compiled by the U.S. Coast Guard covering the most recently available statistics.