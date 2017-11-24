Police are searching for a 73-year-old man who may be in need of medical help.

Robert Wolf was last seen in Milford, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was believed to have been in the Woodbury Commons area of Orange County at about 4 a.m. Friday and police believe he could be headed toward Suffolk County.

Wolf, who police said has dementia, was driving a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata with New York registration GGM-8145.

Wolf is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information about Wolf’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-226-5718 or call 911.