TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 46° Good Evening
Clear 46° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Missing Pennsylvania man may be in need of medical help, cops say

By Laura Blasey  laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Police are searching for a 73-year-old man who may be in need of medical help.

Robert Wolf was last seen in Milford, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was believed to have been in the Woodbury Commons area of Orange County at about 4 a.m. Friday and police believe he could be headed toward Suffolk County.

Wolf, who police said has dementia, was driving a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata with New York registration GGM-8145.

Wolf is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information about Wolf’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-226-5718 or call 911.

Headshot

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

At the back of the Islandia Walmart parking A Black Friday store where everything is free
Surfer Miguel Rocca shares the waves with a Whales frolic in waters off Long Beach
People bike as a police officer stands guard Attack victim's parents intend to sue NYC
Michael Hunter is led out of the Sixth Ex-staff: Shelter warned about resident before attack
Steven Ferreira prepares drinks at Cork & Kerry Bars pursue millennials with fancy drinks, retro formats
Vietnam vets from left, John Ball from North Vietnam vets test positive for deadly parasite
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE