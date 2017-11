A Northport woman last seen at a Laundromat in Central Islip on Nov. 7 was found Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Colleen Quinn, 24, had last been seen at the Laundry Palace on East Suffolk Avenue, and her family reported her missing four days later on Nov. 11, police said in an earlier news release Wednesday.

In a subsequent news release police said Quinn had been found. They did not provide details.