Authorities remain hopeful the search for a missing sailor from Long Island ends with good news from the British Virgin Islands, but they said Tuesday is a critical day in the story of Peter Farrell, his 3-year-old female rottweiler, Sunny, and his 29-foot sloop Blue Dog.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Farrell has not been heard from since leaving Fire Island Inlet bound for Jost Van Dyke in the Virgin Islands on Oct. 13. However, a Coast Guard spokesman said that while conflicting reports about whether Farrell, 72, planned to sail to Bermuda first, or to the British Virgin Islands directly, add to the confusion, the bottom line is his planned arrival date is Tuesday — meaning he's still not technically overdue.

"Today is a pretty consequential day, according to his float plan," said Coast Guard Deputy Public Affairs officer David Schuhlein, spokesman for Sector Long Island Sound, Boston. "The best information we have is that we kind of expected him to arrive in the British Virgin Islands today, so obviously we're hoping for a good outcome here."

The Coast Guard said it has flown sorties searching for Farrell and his sloop, including sending a Hercules C-130 out of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to search a grid all the way to Bermuda. Farrell's sister Adrienne Tesoro of Babylon said she's been in almost daily contact with the Coast Guard command in Boston.

Farrell, an accomplished sailor, grew up on the water and has sailed throughout the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean and the Gulf, his sister said. He learned that love of the water from his father, longtime West Babylon resident, sailor and clammer Edward Farrell, known to his friends as "Clammy," who died about 10 years ago at age 90.

Peter Farrell, who has a son in Oakdale and daughter in Dunedin, Florida, was living on his boat, a 1931 William Atkin-designed sloop built in Huntington, Tesoro said. He's had the boat at least 10 years, she said, and recently serviced it at a yard in Patchogue, painting the hull navy blue and in the process changing the name from Tally Ho.

"He's made this trip many times," Tesoro said, noting her brother has sailed as far as Panama and Costa Rica and made many voyages to Jost Van Dyke, even authoring a book on the island and its famous bar, Foxy's.

Farrell has written several novels and was going to Jost Van Dyke with plans to update his guidebook on the island when he set off last month, Tesoro said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schuhlein said Farrell's sloop was equipped with a working EPIRB unit designed to set off a radio distress signal when triggered either manually or with any contact with water — and, he said, as far as authorities can tell, that unit has not gone off.

Schuhlein added, "I don't want to speculate because that's all it would be, speculation."

But, he said, as of Tuesday the USCG still considers there's a possible viable outcome — meaning there's a chance Farrell is alive.

"I can say with authority he's an expert seaman," Tesoro said. "Five or six years ago, about 100 miles off New Jersey, his boat completely rolled over, did a 360, shredding all the sails, breaking all the mounting bolts in his engine, and he managed to hand-sew the sails back together and sail it into [a harbor in] New Jersey. Who does that? He does, that's who.

"He doesn't give up, he's not a crybaby. . . . He's 72 years old, has had a hip replacement, and he's still doing this. That's him."