A man at an Amagansett resort went missing Tuesday while swimming with friends, according to the East Hampton Town Police Department.

A search involving the police and U.S. Coast Guard is underway for the man, 23, who had appeared to be struggling, along with another man, in the surf before both being pulled under the water in front of Windward Shores Ocean Resort, a police department news release said.

One of the men was removed from the water, regained consciousness and was transported to Stony Brook University's Southampton hospital. The other remains missing.

The resort, at 2062 Montauk Highway, could not be immediately reached for comment,

According to Petty Officer Anthony Pappaly, a Coast Guard spokesman based in Manhattan, the man was reportedly swept out into the water and is described as white, tattooed and wearing green fluorescent shorts.