TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
80° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Coast Guard, East Hampton cops search for missing swimmer

East Hampton Town Lifeguards and East Hampton Volunteer

East Hampton Town Lifeguards and East Hampton Volunteer Ocean Rescue members conduct a search for a missing swimmer in the ocean in front of the Windward Shores Ocean Resort in Amagansett on Tuesday. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A man at an Amagansett resort went missing Tuesday while swimming with friends, according to the East Hampton Town Police Department.

A search involving the police and U.S. Coast Guard is underway for the man, 23, who had appeared to be struggling, along with another man, in the surf before both being pulled under the water in front of Windward Shores Ocean Resort, a police department news release said.

One of the men was removed from the water, regained consciousness and was transported to Stony Brook University's Southampton hospital. The other remains missing.

The resort, at 2062 Montauk Highway, could not be immediately reached for comment,

According to Petty Officer Anthony Pappaly, a Coast Guard spokesman based in Manhattan, the man was reportedly swept out into the water and is described as white, tattooed and wearing green fluorescent shorts.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Jason Kurland at his Long Island firm Rivkind Feds: LI lawyer ripped off $107 million from lottery winners
New York American Water in Merrick in 2018. NYAW's postponed rate hike to take effect Sept. 1
Officials say fishermen sometimes evade restrictions and use Long Beach says fishermen using 'chum' can attract sharks
Online retailing giant Amazon plans to convert the North Hempstead Town board OKs Amazon site plan
Alaska and Delaware were added back Tuesday to Cuomo: Alaska and Delaware added, once more, to NY's travel quarantine list
Parents and children from the Jericho School District Protesters for and against homeless shelter face off in Oyster Bay
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search