Two teenage boys reported missing from a substance abuse treatment center in Brentwood have been located, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, the teenagers, 15 and 16, left Outreach House at 400 Crooked Hill Rd., police said in a news release Monday.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the teens had been located unharmed.

With Newsday Staff