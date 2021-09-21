TODAY'S PAPER
Teen cousins missing, Suffolk police say

Freddy Turcios-Funes and his cousin, Alexandra Baca-Funes, were

Freddy Turcios-Funes and his cousin, Alexandra Baca-Funes, were reported missing Tuesday morning.  Credit: SCPD

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are seeking help locating two teenage cousins who went missing Tuesday morning from their respective homes.

The family of Freddy Turcios-Funes, 13, of Bay Shore, and Alexandra Baca-Funes, 16, of Deer Park, reported to Suffolk police they were not in their bedrooms, authorities said. Suffolk detectives said they believe the two are together and both have expressed suicidal thoughts.

Turcios-Funes is 5-10 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Baca-Funes is 5-foot and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Suffolk police detectives ask anyone with information on their location to call 911.

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

