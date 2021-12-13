Suffolk County Police are asking for the public's help in locating two Manorville teenagers who were last seen at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station on Thursday.

Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, 15, were last spotted at the station on Dec. 9 with the intention of boarding the 3:11 p.m. train into Manhattan, according to detectives from the Seventh Squad.

The teens were reported missing Thursday evening and may have been seen together in Times Square, police said.

Abolafia is described as 5-feet-3 inches and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes while Catalano is described as 5-feet and 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words "Lil Peep" and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911 or the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.