Police said Monday they are investigating the reported theft of Nakita the wolf from an animal preserve in Holtsville.

A Ronkonkoma family had bought Nakita from an out-of-state breeder six years ago but turned her in to the Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center Animal Preserve in August.

“An employee called 911 at approximately 7:20 a.m. today to report the missing wolf,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Detectives are investigating “the circumstances surrounding the theft,” the statement said.

A spokeswoman for the animal preserve said the wolf is not dangerous.

“She was domesticated and does not pose a threat to the public,” Kristin D’Andrea said. “She has been friendly with our staff. She has been a pet here.”