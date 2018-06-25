TODAY'S PAPER
Wolf theft reported at Holtsville animal preserve, police say

A Ronkonkoma family turned Nakita in to the Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center Animal Preserve in August.

Nakita, seen here on Aug. 23, 2017, at

Nakita, seen here on Aug. 23, 2017, at the Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center Animal Preserve in Holtsville. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police said Monday they are investigating the reported theft of Nakita the wolf from an animal preserve in Holtsville.

A Ronkonkoma family had bought Nakita from an out-of-state breeder six years ago but turned her in to the Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center Animal Preserve in August.

“An employee called 911 at approximately 7:20 a.m. today to report the missing wolf,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Detectives are investigating “the circumstances surrounding the theft,” the statement said.

A spokeswoman for the animal preserve said the wolf is not dangerous.

“She was domesticated and does not pose a threat to the public,” Kristin D’Andrea said. “She has been friendly with our staff. She has been a pet here.”

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

