Suffolk police on Friday night made a public appeal for help in finding an 88-year-old Copiague woman missing since Wednesday.

Ann Costa, of Mariners Way, was last seen at home. A police release described her as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a bathrobe. She has no known medical issues.

First Squad detectives asked for anyone who knows where she is to call them at 631-854-8152 or 911.