Police ask public's help to find missing woman who is 88 years old

Ann Costa was last seen at her Copiague

Ann Costa was last seen at her Copiague residence on Wednesday.  Credit: SCPD

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Suffolk police on Friday night made a public appeal for help in finding an 88-year-old Copiague woman missing since Wednesday.

Ann Costa, of Mariners Way, was last seen at home. A police release described her as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a bathrobe. She has no known medical issues.

First Squad detectives asked for anyone who knows where she is to call them at 631-854-8152 or 911.

