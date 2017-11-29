TODAY'S PAPER
Northport woman reported missing, Suffolk police say

Colleen Quinn, 24, of Northport

Colleen Quinn, 24, of Northport Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are asking the public’s help locating a Northport woman last seen at a Laundromat in Central Islip on Nov. 7.

Police described Colleen Quinn, 24, of Sandpiper Lane, as about 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. She has blond hair, hazel eyes and a medium build. She was last seen at the Laundry Palace on East Suffolk Avenue and her family reported her missing four days later on Nov. 11, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said her disappearance is under investigation by Second Squad detectives. Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 of the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

