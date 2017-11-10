A Mastic woman with special needs has been missing since Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said in asking for the public’s help to find her.

Susan Garramone, 36, was last seen at the Peralta Deli and Mini Market on Mill Road in Yaphank about 3:30 p.m., police said Friday night. Authorities said she may be in need of medication.

Garramone was walking and wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt with a blue shirt over it and beige pants, police said.

She has brown eyes and brown hair, stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652 or to call 911.