This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 26° Good Afternoon
Clear 26° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police looking for missing Mastic woman with special needs

Susan Garramone, 36, of Mastic

Susan Garramone, 36, of Mastic Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Mastic woman with special needs has been missing since Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said in asking for the public’s help to find her.

Susan Garramone, 36, was last seen at the Peralta Deli and Mini Market on Mill Road in Yaphank about 3:30 p.m., police said Friday night. Authorities said she may be in need of medication.

Garramone was walking and wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt with a blue shirt over it and beige pants, police said.

She has brown eyes and brown hair, stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652 or to call 911.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Students at South Side Middle School in the School bus strike expected to continue Monday
Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt, in an undated Records: Arrest made in teen's slaying
Bears defensive star Joe Fortunato, left, with coach Chicago Bears great Joe Fortunato dies at 87
A part of Hempstead Harbor has been renamed Part of harbor to be renamed for late supervisor
An aerial view of the Deepwater Windfarm, located Developer: House tax plan won’t affect wind project
Lisa-Michelle Kucharz at her home in Valley Stream LI woman harassed by stranger online wins in court
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE