A controversial mixed-use permit proposed by the Town of Babylon to encourage new development in small commercial districts will be the topic of a public hearing at Babylon Town Hall on Wednesday night.

The permit, if approved by the town board, would allow developers to construct buildings up to three stories tall with as many as 70 apartment units on some lots two acres or smaller in business, industrial or multi-residential districts. The town first proposed the permit late last year.

The proposal has drawn praise from planning experts and pro-development groups, who have said such construction could expand the region’s short supply of affordable rental housing, bring new customers to local businesses and create more attractive, appealing downtowns.

But some civic leaders have lined up against the permit over concerns that new residents could result in overcrowded schools and roads, and detract from the area’s suburban character.

The hearing will be at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy. in Lindenhurst.