Ovation for choirs on MLK Day at Copiague AME church

“This was part of his dream,” says mother of teen who is in a racially mixed madrigal group.

The oldest African-American church on Long Island honored The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a special commemorative service on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Copiague. (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Several hundred people packed into Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Copiague on Monday for the performance of a multiracial school choir and to hear messages recalling the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s calls for racial unity.

The music presented by the Copiague High School Madrigal Choir, Amityville High School Jazz Band and Venettes Choir, a local youth gospel group, brought the crowd to its feet.

The audience, while mostly African-American, included other ethnicities and races — something many attendees applauded.

“I think that’s what he wanted. This was part of his dream,” said Shoshanah Pabon, whose 16-year-old daughter is in the Copiague madrigal group, which is racially mixed.

Pabon said her own background is a combination of Spanish, Iranian and Jewish, and her husband is Puerto Rican.

“I love this day,” said LaToya Gibbs, who is African-American and a church member. “Martin Luther King means everything to me. I appreciate everyone coming together and being one.”

The event was among a full slate of observances across Suffolk and Nassau counties Monday — many held in churches — on the federal holiday that marks King’s birthday.

The civil rights leader’s birth date was Jan. 15, and the holiday is held each year on the third Monday in January.

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

