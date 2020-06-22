A serious auto accident forced the closure of a section of Montauk Highway in West Babylon early Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. and that the road is closed between Fleets Point Drive and Nehring Avenue.

Initial reports said the crash at Beachwood Drive involved a single vehicle that overturned into a utility pole, but police said information and details are still emerging. Crime Scene detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear how long the road will remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.