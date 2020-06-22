TODAY'S PAPER
Montauk Highway in West Babylon partially closed after accident, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A serious auto accident forced the closure of a section of Montauk Highway in West Babylon early Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. and that the road is closed between Fleets Point Drive and Nehring Avenue.

Initial reports said the crash at Beachwood Drive involved a single vehicle that overturned into a utility pole, but police said information and details are still emerging. Crime Scene detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear how long the road will remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

