Cops: Amagansett woman pushing kids in stroller struck and killed

East Hampton Town police at the scene Wednesday

East Hampton Town police at the scene Wednesday on Montauk Highway in Amagansett where a woman pushing her two children in a stroller was struck and killed.   Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A woman pushing her children in a stroller Wednesday in Amagansett was struck and killed by a pickup truck on the side of Montauk Highway, police said. The driver fled, but later turned himself in, East Hampton Town police said.

Yuris Murillo Cruz, 36, of Amagansett, died after the Dodge pickup driven by Mark Corrado Jr., 28, of West Babylon, struck her about 11:42 a.m. on the highway's eastbound shoulder, east of Old Montauk Highway, police said in a statement.

The children, ages 1 and 4, were both airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and are expected to make "full recoveries," said East Hampton Town police Capt. Christopher Anderson. He did not specify their injuries or conditions.

After the pickup truck hit Cruz, the statement said, Corrado kept driving east before abandoning the vehicle in a wooded area on Gilberts Path in Amagansett "and fleeing."

Officers searching for Corrado located the truck and he eventually surrendered to East Hampton detectives at the Suffolk Police Department's First Precinct in West Babylon, police said.

Corrado faces a charge of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a class D felony, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and "there is always a possibility of further charges," Anderson said.

"Mom is pushing two kids in a stroller," he said. "The reality is, it is a tragedy all the way around."

