Early-morning fire breaks out in Lindenhurst commercial building, fire officials say

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled an early-morning

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled an early-morning blaze at a row of stores on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst Tuesday morning. Credit: Bryan Lopez

Print

Firefighters from at least four South Shore departments battled an early-morning fire that raced through a largely vacant, one-story stand-alone storefront on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst Tuesday, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said the 911 call reporting the fire was received at 3:14 a.m. Fire officials said firefighters from Lindenhurst, Copiague, West Babylon and North Lindenhurst all responded to the scene just west of South Wellwood Avenue.

Officials said firefighters from Babylon were on standby.

The storefront, located near South 1st Street, has locations for several businesses, but was mostly vacant, officials said.

Montauk Highway was closed in both directions until about 6:30 a.m., when the westbound road was reopened. The eastbound side remained closed so firefighters could do cleanup and overhaul, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

