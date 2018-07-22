A homeless man was found dead inside a storage container in the parking lot of the Gosman’s Dock property in Montauk Saturday morning, authorities said.

No foul play is suspected and the death is not considered suspicious, according to East Hampton Town Police. The man, identified as Raymond Marisette, 69, was discovered by an employee of the Montauk Harbor restaurant, retail and motel complex about 9:45 a.m., police said.

“It looked like he was living there,” said East Hampton Town Police Lt. Greg Schaefer. “He was known to the residents out in Montauk.”

A cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Suffolk County medical examiner, Schaefer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.