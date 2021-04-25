Work to fortify the shoreline surrounding the Montauk Lighthouse will begin next month, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer announced the project’s upcoming start following a call with representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Work on the $30.7 million state and federal project is expected to begin in May and will strengthen the rock wall surrounding the structure, protecting it from erosion.

"The illuminating point here is that these federal Army Corps funds made the Montauk Point Lighthouse protection project happen, and they could not come soon enough," Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. "Now, one of our great jewels shining proudly on Long Island’s coastal crown will remain in place for years to come, and it ‘shore’ is pretty."

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has also committed more than $15 million for the project and the local sponsor, the Montauk Historical Society, will continue to maintain the site once construction is complete.

H & L Contracting of Bay Shore has been awarded the two-year contract for the project, which calls for removing and reusing existing five- and 10-ton armor stones and adding additional 10- and 15-ton armor stones to protect the shore. The work will also provide slope stabilization with terracing and vegetation above the upper crest of the coastal rock wall, which is known as a revetment.

The lighthouse, a national landmark commissioned by George Washington, sat 300 feet from the coast when it was built in 1796. Today, because of erosion, it is less than 100 feet from the ocean.