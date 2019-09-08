TODAY'S PAPER
Montauk Lighthouse visitor injured in fall, police say

By Nicole Fuller and Vera Chinese nicole.fuller@newsday.com, vera.chinese@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A person fell inside the Montauk Lighthouse and had to be rescued Sunday afternoon, but was not seriously injured, officials said.

East Hampton Town police were called to the lighthouse at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, a police dispatcher said.

Additional details, including injuries, were not immediately available. The dispatcher said police were still on the scene.

Lighthouse keeper Joe Gaviola said in a text message the individual was not seriously hurt and would not be taken to a hospital.

The 111-feet tall lighthouse, located at 2000 Montauk Hwy., draws scores of visits to the historic structure commissioned by George Washington in 1792.

A $1.1 million project to repair cracks in the structure began in May.

