Long IslandSuffolk

Montauk man killed in one-car crash, police say

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A 50-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in Montauk, police said.

East Hampton Town police identified the victim as Dennis O’Grady of Montauk and said he was killed when his 2005 Mercedes-Benz “veered off the roadway” on northbound Star Island Road at about 1 p.m. — striking a tree.

The two-lane road leads to several marinas and also the U.S. Coast Guard Station.

O’Grady was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Montauk Fire Department and was transported to Southampton Hospital where police said he was pronounced dead.

The car was impounded for a safety check.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing and that investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 631-537-7575.

All calls will remain confidential.

