Suffolk County police are looking for two people who they say burned a religious flag and painted graffiti on the flag base at a Brentwood mosque on Monday. Credit: SCPD

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has announced a $2,000 "fast cash" reward for any information leading to an arrest of two people who damaged property this week at the Shah-E-Najaf mosque in Brentwood.

Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives said the pair "entered a fenced-in area" at the Islamic Center of Suffolk County on Third Street at about 2 a.m. Monday, then burned a sacred religious flag and painted pro-Donald Trump graffiti on the flag base.

Alam, a red and white flag that symbolizes peace and justice, was found partially burned while someone had written Trump's name and other messages supporting the former president on the flag's marble base, Syed Naqvi, president of the Jafria Association of North America, said earlier this week.

Officials said the mosque has faced previous acts of vandalism.

Islamophobic material was dropped around the grounds of the facility in 2016, while swastikas were written on the driveway of the mosque in 2014, officials said. In a 2007 break-in, swastikas and "White Power" were written on the mosque walls.

A fast cash reward means money will be issued within 72 hours of an arrest, police said.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by using a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

