A mosquito sample in Holbrook tested positive for the West Nile, the third sample in Suffolk County, Suffolk health officials reported Friday.

The sample collected on July 14, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a news release.

The virus can cause severe symptoms such as muscle weakness, vision loss and neurological problems, which in some people are permanent. The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.

Mosquito samples collected July 6 in Nesconset and July 8 in Northport tested positive for the virus, Pigott previously said.

On Long Island, West Nile has been detected every year since 1999, Pigott said.

While most people who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms, people 50 and older or with compromised immune systems can get severely sick, the Health Department said in a release.

Pigott said any containers holding water, such as buckets, pet water bowls, birdbaths, and trash cans should be emptied once a week and scrubbed to prevent the growth of mosquitoes.

Suffolk County officials said residents can report mosquito problems or stagnant pools of water by calling 631-852-4270.