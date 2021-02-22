A longtime pastor in Huntington Station, dubbed the hamlet’s Mother Teresa because she raised dozens of children from difficult backgrounds, made history Monday when authorities renamed a street after her.

The Rev. Agnes Hiller, who ministered at Mt. Cavalry Holy Church until 1994 and died at 102 in 2006, was fittingly honored during Black History Month, said Huntington Town Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci.

"This is the first time in Huntington’s history, since 1653, that a street is going to be named after an African American person," Lupinacci announced at the church to rousing cheers. About 50 people packed the pews, including four generations of people who were members of Hiller’s extended family.

The street renaming ceremony was pushed inside because of rain, which Lupinacci joked was Hiller sending "holy water."

He told gatherers Monday Hiller’s heart overflowed with compassion, adding that the nearly 50 kids who Hiller took in were "homeless, abandoned, abused or orphaned."

"Her greatest teaching was love," he said. Hiller — alternately called Mother Hiller and Mother Teresa of Huntington — also organized a street ministry to combat drug abuse, and spearheaded church programs to address hunger, teen pregnancy and families in need, Lupinacci said.

Following the ceremony at the church, Huntington Station officials walked outside, and counted down from 10, before unveiling the newly fastened "Dr. Agnes Hiller Way" street sign. It sits at the corner of E. 10th St and New York Avenue, by the church.

Hiller was one of the parish’s first members in 1932, when it was in its original Huntington location and was the church’s first female pastor, officials said.

Hiller’s daughter, Rene Sykes, 83 of Harlem, said her family’s open-door policy made for a "colorful" upbringing.

"There were no locks on our doors," Sykes said. "Through them came a whole manner of people. Some through word-of-mouth, others from social services, there was no pay involved, but mom never seemed to notice that."

Sykes added, "I was endlessly curious about the people. Some became relatives, others were church members, many just came and went. … She gave from the heart, and to us, it was just natural."

After her comments, Sykes told Newsday her mother was at the ceremony in spirit and "in her heart she would be rejoicing — she just loved Huntington."

The Rev. Bernadette Watkins, of Huntington Outreach Ministries, worked under Hiller for decades and said Hiller called her a "hardheaded daughter."

Watkins, 74, said she attempted for years and with multiple town supervisors, to name a street after Hiller. She said she "felt like a million dollars" it finally happened.

Watkins became close with Hiller when she joined the congregation in about 1970 and Hiller’s teachings paved the way for her own career, she said.

She called Hiller "a dynamic woman of destiny, and the greatest teacher of love that I know."

In 2018, after complications from surgery, Watkins said she was hospitalized four months.

"The only thing I could think of, was, ‘I could not die until they name a street after Mother Hiller,’" she said. "If I never accomplish anything else in life, I am so glad, I am so glad, God took me through this accomplishment."