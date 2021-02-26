TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorcyclist died in Rocky Point after colliding with a Mercedes Benz on Rocky Point Yaphank Road on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The 1988 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Chanchu Kim, 26, of Ridge, was headed north. The driver of the 2008 Mercedes Benz was driving south, a mile south of Route 25A, when the crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m., police said.

Kim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt, police said.

Safety checks were ordered for the motorcycle and the car, both of which were impounded, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Suffolk Police Department Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

