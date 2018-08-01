TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Brentwood man dies after losing control of motorcycle, police say

A Brentwood man died after losing control of

A Brentwood man died after losing control of his motorcycle Wednesday in Bay Shore, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
Print

A Brentwood man died after losing control of his motorcycle and falling off it Wednesday in Bay Shore, Suffolk police said.

Pablo Saravia, 33, was on his Yamaha R6 going east on the Sunrise Highway service road when he crashed about 1:10 p.m., police said.

Bay Shore Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance took him to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died from his injuries, police said.

His motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Other details were not released.

Third Precinct detectives ask witnesses to call them at 631-854-8352.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Energy Budget. Transmission towers carry power lines through LIPA customers face hefty bill for new grid rules
Gary Volpe, a Nassau Police civilian employee and Crusading 911 operators union leader dies at 59
Carroll Ann Clarke Pilgrim said she became romantically Ex-jail nurse admits to relationship with inmate
Therese Iuzzolino, 45, of Merrick was arraigned Tuesday Nassau DA: Church bookkeeper stole $180,000
Ralph Boettger was an avid runner long before Former Newsday circulation manager dies at 95
Philip Vetrano examines a red sunflower in July Father creates secret garden in honor of slain jogger