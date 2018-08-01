A Brentwood man died after losing control of his motorcycle and falling off it Wednesday in Bay Shore, Suffolk police said.

Pablo Saravia, 33, was on his Yamaha R6 going east on the Sunrise Highway service road when he crashed about 1:10 p.m., police said.

Bay Shore Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance took him to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died from his injuries, police said.

His motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Other details were not released.

Third Precinct detectives ask witnesses to call them at 631-854-8352.