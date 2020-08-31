A crash between a motorcycle and a dirt bike left two men seriously injured Sunday evening in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the two as Rodolfo Sepulveda, 22, of Central Islip, and Nicholas Giovanniello, 22, of Deer Park, and said the two were transported by East Brentwood Rescue Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of unspecified but serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said Sepulveda was operating a 2013 Honda motorcycle on Suffolk Avenue near Fulton Street when he collided with Giovanniello, who was operating a 2007 Kawasaki dirt bike, at about 7:45 p.m. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and neither man has been charged by police.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 631-854-8352.