Motorcycle, dirt bike crash, 2 seriously hurt, cops say

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash involving

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a dirt bike that seriously injured two men on Suffolk Avenue, near Fulton Street, in Brentwood Sunday night, Aug. 30, 2020. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti
A crash between a motorcycle and a dirt bike left two men seriously injured Sunday evening in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the two as Rodolfo Sepulveda, 22, of Central Islip, and Nicholas Giovanniello, 22, of Deer Park, and said the two were transported by East Brentwood Rescue Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of unspecified but serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said Sepulveda was operating a 2013 Honda motorcycle on Suffolk Avenue near Fulton Street when he collided with Giovanniello, who was operating a 2007 Kawasaki dirt bike, at about 7:45 p.m. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and neither man has been charged by police.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 631-854-8352.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

