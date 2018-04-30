TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Commack crash, police say

A motorcycle and a car collided at the

A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Indian Head Road in Commack on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
A Dix Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Commack on Sunday night, police said.

The motorcyclist, Gino Macchio, 25, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said in a news release. The driver of a 2006 Honda, Thomas Canale, 26, of Massapequa, was taken to Huntington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Canale was driving east on Jericho Turnpike when he tried to make a left turn onto northbound Indian Head Road around 8 p.m., police said. The Honda collided with Macchio, who was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Jericho Turnpike.

A passenger in the Honda was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is ongoing.

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

