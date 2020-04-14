TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Teen motorcyclist injured in crash while eluding cops, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A teenage motorcyclist was seriously injured after speeding past a red light and rear-ending a box truck on Route 347 in Hauppauge Tuesday morning as an officer was trying to pull him over, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10:20 a.m. when a Suffolk highway patrol officer was driving out of a parking lot on westbound Route 347 and saw a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle speeding by, Suffolk police said in a statement.

The officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist at Route 347 and Townline Road, but the teen “fled from the officer through the steady red traffic signal,” the statement said.

“The officer then continued westbound on Route 347 in the direction the motorcycle had fled and observed the cyclist rear-end a 2019 Ford box truck approximately ¼ mile west of Route 454,” police said.

Michael Occhino, 17, of  Deer Park, was identified as the motorcyclist. He was listed in serious condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Occhino will be issued multiple vehicle and traffic law summonses, police said. The box truck was inspected at the scene by Motor Carrier Safety Section Officers, officials said. Cops said the motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

