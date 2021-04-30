TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Motorcyclist injured in crash on LIE in Brentwood

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A 53-year-old Coram man was critically injured Friday after he crashed a motorcycle on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Michael Griff was riding a 2015 Victory motorcycle east on the expressway when he lost control and crashed west of the Sagtikos Parkway at 2:40 p.m., police said.

He was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The motorcycle Griff rode was impounded for a safety check, police said.

