Cops: Motorcyclist injured in crash on LIE in Brentwood

A 53-year-old Coram man was critically injured Friday after he crashed a motorcycle on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Michael Griff was riding a 2015 Victory motorcycle east on the expressway when he lost control and crashed west of the Sagtikos Parkway at 2:40 p.m., police said.

He was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The motorcycle Griff rode was impounded for a safety check, police said.