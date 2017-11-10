A motorcycle operator was seriously injured Thursday when he collided with a car on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove, police said.

Connor Popolo, 23, of Nesconset was westbound on the road about 6 p.m. when his 2014 BMW motorcycle collided with an eastbound 1997 Toyota that was making a left turn into the Smith Haven Mall, Suffolk County police said.

Popolo was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Toyota driver, Natalie Maldonado, 23, of Brentwood, was not injured, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision was asked to call police at the Fourth Squad, 631-854-8452.