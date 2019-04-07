Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Miller Place Sunday, Suffolk police said.

Margaret Befanis, 69, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Route 25A and was turning left into the North Country Plaza shopping center around 1:40 p.m. when it collided with a 2017 motorcycle headed west and operated by Joseph Sinacore, 27, police said.

Sinacore, of Miller Place, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. Befanis, of Port Jefferson Station, was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson with minor injuries.

The car and motorcycle were impounded for a safety check. Police ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.