Motorcyclist seriously injured in Miller Place crash

Suffolk Police and EMS respond to a crash

Suffolk Police and EMS respond to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Sunday. The rider, a male in his 20s, was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by SCPD helicopter with serious injuries. The roadway was closed for hours during the investigation. Credit: Stringer News

By Joie Tyrrell
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on Route 25A in Miller Place Sunday, according to Suffolk Police.

Brandon Rothgeb, 23, of Nesconset, was airlifted via helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center with serious physical injuries, according to Suffolk County’s Sixth Squad.

Motorist Sonia Trigueros was driving a 2011 Toyota SUV eastbound on Route 25A when she made a left turn onto Hunter Avenue and her vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Rothgeb, who was traveling westbound, police said.

Trigueros, 48, of Lindenhurst, was not injured.

The accident occurred at about 2:10 p.m. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

