Motorcyclist seriously injured in Miller Place crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on Route 25A in Miller Place Sunday, according to Suffolk Police.

Brandon Rothgeb, 23, of Nesconset, was airlifted via helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center with serious physical injuries, according to Suffolk County’s Sixth Squad.

Motorist Sonia Trigueros was driving a 2011 Toyota SUV eastbound on Route 25A when she made a left turn onto Hunter Avenue and her vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Rothgeb, who was traveling westbound, police said.

Trigueros, 48, of Lindenhurst, was not injured.

The accident occurred at about 2:10 p.m. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.