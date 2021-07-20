Suffolk Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

The crash, involving the motorcycle and a Jeep, occurred on Route 112 and was reported in a 911 call at 7:34 a.m., police said.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the motorcyclist, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Photos from the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle on its side, the black Jeep nearby, its rear right fender crushed by the impact — debris scattered across the road surface. A motorcycle helmet lay in the road.

Police said details of the crash were still emerging.

Check back for updates on this story.