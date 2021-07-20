TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Coram, police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 112 in Coram on Tuesday morning. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

The crash, involving the motorcycle and a Jeep, occurred on Route 112 and was reported in a 911 call at 7:34 a.m., police said.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the motorcyclist, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Photos from the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle on its side, the black Jeep nearby, its rear right fender crushed by the impact — debris scattered across the road surface. A motorcycle helmet lay in the road.

Police said details of the crash were still emerging.

Check back for updates on this story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

