Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in Yaphank

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of a

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Yaphank. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police are investigating a serious motorcycle accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday in Yaphank. 

Police said a motorcycle struck a man on Long Island Avenue, near Gerard Road, at 12:15 p.m.

A spokesman for the Town of Brookhaven said the victim was an employee of V Garofalo & Sons Carting. An employee of the company declined to comment. 

Investigators from the Suffolk police Sixth Squad are investigating.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Members of the 106th Rescue Wing load a New York Air National Guard prepares for Florence aid
Nassau Legis. Josh Lafazan, who introduced the bill that Curran unveils anti-bullying website
Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Monday, Oct. Report finds 633 potentially contaminated sites in town
Contractors for the Suffolk County Water Authority install Customers to get refund for pricey water hookups
Mary McCarthy, 30, of Massapequa, celebrates being single LI native goes viral celebrating being single
Authorities had alleged Solages assaulted the mother of Nassau pol Solages pleads guilty to disorderly conduct