Police: Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in Yaphank
Suffolk police are investigating a serious motorcycle accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday in Yaphank.
Police said a motorcycle struck a man on Long Island Avenue, near Gerard Road, at 12:15 p.m.
A spokesman for the Town of Brookhaven said the victim was an employee of V Garofalo & Sons Carting. An employee of the company declined to comment.
Investigators from the Suffolk police Sixth Squad are investigating.
