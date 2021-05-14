A motorcyclist was killed in Huntington on Friday when the operator crashed into a car, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Joan Petrosino, 65, of Dix Hills was driving a 2010 Hyundai northbound on Deer Park Road, at around 1 p.m. when she made a left turn into a Wendy’s restaurant at the intersection of Deer Park and East Jericho Turnpike. That is when her vehicle was struck by the southbound 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, police said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, the release said.

Petrosino was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said. An investigation by Second Squad detectives is continuing.