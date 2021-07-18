TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcycle rider killed in Medford crash, Suffolk police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A motorcycle rider was killed in Medford on Saturday night after he struck several road signs and a pole, Suffolk police said.

At about 11:45 p.m., the male victim was riding a Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Route 112 near Commercial Boulevard when he lost control. He hit the road signs and pole before coming to a stop, according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Police did not immediately release the victim's age.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

