TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Man critical after attempted robbery of motorcycle in Ronkonkoma

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A man who tried to rob a father and son of their motorcyle was struck by the son and sent to the hospital in critical condition Friday, Suffolk police said.

The motorcycle had been listed for sale online, and to complete the sale, the sellers and potential buyer arranged to meet at a shopping center parking lot on Portion and Cenacle roads in Ronkonkoma about  3:30 p.m., police said.

But the buyer attacked the father and tried to leave with the motorcycle, then was hit with an object by the son, police said.

All three were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. 

The father and son were treated and released, officials said.

Sixth Precinct detectives declined to release other details, citing the investigation.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The high-speed Rapid DNA device was used to State panel OKs NYC's use 'Rapid DNA' tech 
In this courtroom drawing, Ashiqul Alam, far right, Feds: Man arrested in Times Square bomb threat
The Long Island headquarters of New York American American Water Customers face new surcharges
Anthony Molina, 10, a 4th grader at Leo Adopt-a-Cop connects police officers and youths
The drinking water on Long Island has LI lawmakers urge EPA to act on drinking water
Cecilia Martinez, of Bay Shore, from the TPS Immigrants press senators on driver's license bill
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search