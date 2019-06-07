A man who tried to rob a father and son of their motorcyle was struck by the son and sent to the hospital in critical condition Friday, Suffolk police said.

The motorcycle had been listed for sale online, and to complete the sale, the sellers and potential buyer arranged to meet at a shopping center parking lot on Portion and Cenacle roads in Ronkonkoma about 3:30 p.m., police said.

But the buyer attacked the father and tried to leave with the motorcycle, then was hit with an object by the son, police said.

All three were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The father and son were treated and released, officials said.

Sixth Precinct detectives declined to release other details, citing the investigation.